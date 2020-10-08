'This isn't really a normal circumstance' | NC A&T campus leaders react after freshmen students gather without masks

It's a campus tradition for freshmen to meet at the clocktower during move-in but this time the start of college excitement broke university social distancing rules.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — NC A&T University is reminding students to social distance and wear masks after a gathering of freshmen Sunday night.

A tweet shared widely on social media shows students in a large group near the campus clock tower. Many were not masked and the university said it was broken up quickly.

Student body president Brenda Caldwell said meeting under the clock tower during move-in week is common for first-year students.

"We all did it as freshmen like that's the normal thing to do," Caldwell said, "We're trying to really stress this isn't a normal circumstance."

Caldwell, like many students, saw it on Twitter. She said some of her classmates were frustrated by the gathering.

"I get it, they're freshmen. They're excited to be away from home for the first time but it was also a little bit disappointing because we are counting on students to make smart decisions and wear their masks and social distance to make sure the semester can run as smoothly as possible," Caldwell said.

Many students were following the guidelines Monday, wearing masks as they walked across campus in small groups. Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Development Dawn Murphy said she hopes it will be an isolated incident.

"We are all trying to navigate our new normal but this is serious and we really will just have to re-educate our students and give them some reminders about how serious we are about our requirements," Murphy said.

"We get it. We know that college provides a time for social engagement and exploration, but our current situation has changed things a bit," an NC A&T tweet said. "Remember--the privilege of campus life for now means masks are required and unfortunately, large gatherings just cannot happen."