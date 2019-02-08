CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' new superintendent quickly rose up the ranks over 15 years, from making $37,000 as a teacher in 2004 to now $280,000 as the leader of one of the country's largest school districts.

The school board unanimously picked Earnest Winston as the new leader of CMS Friday morning, approving a three-year contract. He was the only person considered for the job.

Winston had remained the acting superintendent since the board suspended Dr. Clayton Wilcox, whose resignation became official Friday.

While Winston is considered a good man and solid employee with no disciplinary history, some are criticizing his lack of qualifications.

"This person has almost no experience in education, in management, in budgeting, in busing, in setting up school districts," former Governor Pat McCrory said on his WBT radio show.

A review of Winston's personnel records show, to his credit, CMS fast-tracked him and invested in him heavily over the years.

The school district hired the former Charlotte Observer reporter in 2004 as an English teacher at Vance High School. His salary then was roughly $37,000. At Vance, he also taught journalism and served as an adviser to the school newspaper.

Just two years later, Winston moved from the classroom to administration as an external communications supervisor. By 2008, his salary had almost doubled to about $73,000 after his promotion to executive coordinator/communications liaison for the then-chief operating officer.

Four years later, records show Winston received another promotion to chief of staff complete with a nearly $60,000 raise, taking him to $130,000.

In 2017, after five more years, the superintendent promoted Winston to chief community relations and engagement officer/ombudsman where he remained until recently. At the time, his salary was $175,000. It's gone up $10,000 more in the years after due to annual increases.

As superintendent, Winston now makes $280,000, exactly what Dr. Wilcox made when CMS first hired him.

"I think that the capability of moving us forward, with the initiatives we have in place, Earnest is the person to do that," CMS School Board Chair Mary McCray said. "We decided for the stability and the continuity of the things that are happening here, he was the person."

Both the school board and Winston himself believe he's fully qualified.

"I wouldn't be standing here if I didn't think so," Winston said. "Our board has spoken loudly and clearly with a unanimous vote. That vote of confidence means the world to me. I bring 15 years of experience within our school district. Also, I bring the experience of a parent."

What he lacks in the form of an education degree, they argue Winston makes up in his knowledge of the inner-workings of CMS, which they believe is critical during this time of transition.

