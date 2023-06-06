Crystal Hill sworn in as CMS superintendent sworn in at Tuesday's board meeting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hired Crystal Hill as its new superintendent of schools in May, over a year after the firing of Earnest Winston.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district's new superintendent was formally sworn into office during Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

The Board of Education selected Crystal Hill to lead the district in May, over a year after the firing of Earnest Winston. Winston was fired in April 2022 after a series of controversies.

The district's decision to hire Hill followed a $48,500 contract with BWP & Associates to lead the district's search for a new superintendent.

Hill had served in the interim role since January. She also previously served as the chief of staff for CMS starting in May 2022, and began her 25-year-long career in education as a first-grade teacher in Guilford County Schools.

