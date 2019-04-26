CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new website is giving us a look at the financial information for every school system in the state of North Carolina.

It includes information like teacher salaries, textbook funding -- even class size.

This comes as teachers prepare to rally in Raleigh on May 1 to demand better pay and more resources.

The site debuted Thursday, and it really gives you a county by county breakdown.

First, let's look at what it tells us about the state overall; 40 percent of the state budget is dedicated to K-12 schools.

The projected annual pay for teachers is just under $54,000 per year (5$3,975).

The site points out that's more than the median NC household income of just over $50,000 ($50,320).

Using the map, you can pull up detailed information about specific districts. What may be surprising for you to see though is the difference in the pay county to county.

The annual pay for a teacher in Mecklenburg County is around $56,000 ($56,367).

But in neighboring Gaston County, there's a pretty significant difference; the pay there is $50,639.

Education officials said these numbers don't always tell the entire story; some districts have more experienced teachers than others.

You can see information beyond teacher pay as well like the amount given per teacher to the district for things like teaching supplies and textbooks.

