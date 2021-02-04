NC lawmakers pass bill that will require at least 6 weeks of summer school for K-12 students

House Bill 82 would require every district in North Carolina to offer at least 6 weeks of summer school and would give bonuses to teachers who participate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina state lawmakers have passed two bills aimed at helping students who have been adversely affected by virtual learning during the past school year.

House Bill 82 would require all school districts to offer at least six weeks of in-person summer school for K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers who sign up to teacher at these summer camps would receive signing and performance bonuses.

Senate Bill 387, known as the Excellent Schools Act, would train teachers on how to improve students' reading skills before they reach third grade. The bill is a hybrid of previously proposed legislation. It would mandate that elementary school teachers be trained in scientific methods of reading instruction that emphasize phonics, vocabulary and spelling.

"We know that virtual learning is tantamount to no education," said Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham County).

Both bills passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate by overwhelming margins and will head to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk. It's unclear if Cooper will sign the bills as presented, but Berger says it's critical that both of these bills become law. Parents know firsthand just how important this extra instruction is.