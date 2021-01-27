North Carolina State Board of Education to hear recommendations for social studies changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education will review recommendations on changes to social studies lessons and curriculum across the state.
The suggested changes were developed by social studies teaches across North Carolina and from feedback taken during public surveys. They mainly boil down to verbiage in an effort to develop more inclusive coursework.
For example, instead of using the term "systemic racism," teachers would simply say racism, which, by definition, includes all types and forms of racism.
Another example includes the approach to how the state's standards are written. The current objective for a history lesson asks students to summarize the development of government on a national and state level.
The proposed change? Asking students to make that comparison but doing so in terms of race, women, tribes, gender identity and religious groups.
If the proposals are passed, it will be up to every district in the state to decide how to teach the new curriculum. The board is scheduled to vote in February.
