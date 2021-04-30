It's a record-setting mark for money raised for a public historically black college or university.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University has more than 180 million dollars over the last five years.

It's a record setting mark for money raised for a public Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

At the beginning of 2015 North Carolina A&T had a goal to raise 85 million dollars by the end of 2020.

That goal was met by the end of 2019.So the university set a stretch goal of 100 million by Dec 31 2020.

And they blew that goal out of the water as well. The Aggies have raised 181.4 million dollars.

I spoke with Ken Sigmon, the Vice Chancellor of University Advancement. He sees this as a way to help the university compete with all research institutions "It really elevates us not only among HBCUs, but also among all of those institutions that we compete with. Not just among our peers, but the predominately white research institutions as well. "