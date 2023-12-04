Advocates rally for early childhood education expansion

The Raleigh demonstration is happening on the heels of $800 million worth of COVID-19 pandemic relief funds about to expire.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds of demonstrators are rallying in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, Thursday to support early childhood education across the Tar Heel State.

The demonstration started at 10 a.m. and consisted of parents, teachers, students and child care providers who wanted to explain why state lawmakers should invest more to ensure early childhood educators have what they need to succeed.

They argue they want the state legislature to double the investment in child-care teachers' pay and benefits, accessible and affordable child care for all students and more funding for child-care providers.

This demonstration is happening on the heels of COVID-19 pandemic relief funds about to expire. The federal government sent North Carolina $800 million in child care stabilization grants during the pandemic.

During Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's State of the State address in early March, he mentioned early childhood education, saying "a great workforce requires real investment from cradle to career, and it starts with early childhood education at quality child care centers."

In late March, a bipartisan group of North Carolina lawmakers said they plan to prioritize early childhood education during this legislative session.

There are five bills that could impact North Carolina's early childhood education that are being considered this session so far, including bills that increase state funding for child care subsidies, extend federal child care compensation grants and reform the quality rating system for child care centers.

