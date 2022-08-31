In North Carolina education case, a question lingers: Who has final say on funds and fixes?

The plan itself has spawned a political turf battle over who decides how the state’s education system should be run.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing arguments on how the state can comply with an 18-year-old high court order in a high-profile public education adequacy lawsuit.

The case — known as “Leandro” after one of the original plaintiffs — has volleyed about the state court system for almost three decades, a span during which the Supreme Court ruled that the state wasn’t providing an adequate education to public schoolchildren.

The court saga has also yielded a comprehensive remedial plan — the Leandro Plan — that calls for at least $5.6 billion in new, annual education spending by 2028, as well as new school-improvement and accountability policies.

