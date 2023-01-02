Deadline to apply for free pre-K in Mecklenburg County is approaching

MECK Pre-K offers free early childhood education to all families with classrooms at dozens of locations throughout Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadline to apply for free MECK Pre-K is fast approaching.

To apply, children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31 and live in Mecklenburg County. Priority to the free program will be given to families who earn at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. All the enrollment requirements are listed online.

The free, quality pre-kindergarten program is entering its fifth year. MECK Pre-K classes are taught by licensed teachers and teacher assistants in four- and five-star child development centers throughout Mecklenburg County.

Families can select their preferred locations out of the over 40 options when applying for enrollment. Since space is limited, families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible before the Jan. 31 deadline hits.

Families can apply online at this link, or they can download and complete paper applications. Applications can also be submitted in person by appointment. MECK Pre-K staff can be reached at 704-943-9585 or by emailing info@meckprek.org.

MECK Pre-K was created in 2018 to improve access to quality early childhood education for children across Mecklenburg County. Here is more information about eligibility and required documents for applications.

