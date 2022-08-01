NC governor's school supply drive underway

The most-needed supplies this year include pens and pencils, USB flash drives and crayons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper's school supply drive for North Carolina teachers is officially underway until the end of August.

School supplies can be dropped off at State Employees' Credit Union branches across North Carolina. Some of the most-needed items this year include pencils, pens, crayons and USB flash drivers.

On average, North Carolina teachers spend $500 of their own money every year on school supplies.

"While you're out shopping, considering buying some extra school supplies to donate," Cooper said in a video Monday. "Our teachers work so hard, and they shouldn't have to dip into their pockets to cover the cost of classroom supplies that their students need."

Requested school supplies

Paper: All types, including copy paper

Crayons and markers

Dry erase markers

USB flash drivers

Spiral notebooks

Sanitizing wipes

Tissues

The school supply drive runs through Aug. 31. At the end of the month, Cooper's cabinet members and volunteers with Communities in Schools will distribute supplies to classrooms across the state.

