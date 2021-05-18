Families thankful districts return graduations back to normal

Several schools across the Charlotte area will be lifting restrictions after Gov. Roy Cooper's new executive order removed limits on large gatherings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Families and students in the Charlotte area are breathing a sign of relief as a lot of districts are moving graduation ceremonies back to normal after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made changes to the state's COVID-19 restrictions last week.

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced this week that all restrictions have been lifted for this year's graduation. That only gives families about a week to plan but it's welcome news for a lot of people.

In light of NC Exec. Order 215, we are excited to announce that the limitations and restrictions have been lifted for high school graduations. Each school will continue to communicate with you more about their celebrations. — Iredell-Statesville Schools (@isschools) May 18, 2021

In Gaston County, officials say they're also easing the limits and changing from two graduations to just one. Principals will be reaching out to families about that change.

Some districts haven't made changes to their plans yet, including Cabarrus County Schools, which will have a ceremony at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Families won't be required to wear masks at the Cabarrus County graduation but each graduate will only receive 10 tickets for guests.

We're proud to host drive-in, drive-thru graduation ceremonies for @CabarrusCounty High Schools June 12-13! 🎓



📰: https://t.co/N2SNiLSC3P pic.twitter.com/Qd2t7CpAuO — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) May 7, 2020

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also hasn't changed their plans yet. As of Tuesday morning, each graduate only gets two tickets, but the district is planning on running streams of the ceremonies. CMS is planning to use three different Charlotte venues for the ceremonies, Bojangles Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium and the Charlotte Convention Center.

