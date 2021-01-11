School bus driver protest causes headaches for NC school district

Drivers in Wake County participated in a mass "sick-out" protest, demanding better pay and working conditions. A third of the district's 600 buses didn't run.

CARY, N.C. — On Friday, dozens of school bus drivers in Wake County participated in a mass sick-out to protest working conditions and better pay. A district spokeswoman said a third of the county's 600 buses did not operate Friday morning.

In a voicemail to parents Sunday afternoon, the district urged parents to have a backup plan for Monday morning as bus driver absences could again disrupt service. The district says affected areas will most likely be the routes that did not run Friday.

Parents are urged to check online for updated information on individual bus routes.

