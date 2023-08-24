Officials have this advice for parents about school safety

Catherine Truitt, the North Carolina superintendent of schools, talked about the increase in threats against schools during her visit to the Charlotte-area Thursday.

North Carolina schools have seen an increase in fake threats over the past year, according to officials. These threats can range from bomb threats to "swatting" calls, where someone calls in a false threat that prompts a tactical response from police officers and potentially SWAT teams. These incidents can cause a lot of disruption and anxiety for students, staff, and parents.

Catherine Truitt, the North Carolina superintendent of schools, talked about the increase of these threats during a school safety conference in Gaston County Thursday.

In neighboring school districts of Cabarrus, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, and Union County, multiple fake threats have been called into schools. In some cases, these threats have been made by students. In other cases, they have been made by adults.

"We have seen some swatting incidents," Lt. James Maye, a spokesperson for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, said. "We're handling those just by our policies and procedures, which is to proceed very cautiously to try to treat every threat as if it is a real threat until we can determine it's not."

Swatting can lead to dozens of law enforcement officials responding to the scene, which can disrupt classes and cause a great deal of fear and confusion.

"Students and parents need to be informed. They need to be engaged. They need to ask questions about safety team drills, planning exercises, [and] protocols. They need to be a part of that process," Ken Trump, a national school safety expert, said.

He said knowing what happens at your child’s school when it comes to safety can help parents if there is a real emergency or a hoax.

"When security works, it's because of people. When security fails, it's because of people," Trump said. "And we have to have active supervision, [and] relationship building with kids in schools. Parents who are asking questions about the preparedness levels of their school."

In addition to the disruption, fake threats can also have serious legal consequences.

If students are caught making a fake threat, they could face criminal charges, including felony charges.

"There's no question that the Union County Sheriff's Office will prosecute the offenders of a swatting incident to the fullest extent of our capabilities and our authority. This is not a joke," Maye said.

Law enforcement advises students to think carefully before making a decision that could change their lives.

