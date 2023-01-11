One of NC's top teachers tours WCNC Charlotte with his students

Ryan Henderson is a 2023 North Carolina Regional Teachers of the Year.

Ryan Henderson brought along his students from Sugar Creek Charter School for the station tour. The students are studying television broadcasting and journalism.

Henderson said it’s important for teenagers to see for themselves the career opportunities that are available once they enter the workforce.

"We have a lot of students of Black and brown descent that don’t have the opportunity to see that," Henderson said. "And by giving exposure when the opportunity presents itself, I want my kids to see what I didn’t necessarily see."

Henderson is one of nine regional Teachers of the Year chosen by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The 2023 North Carolina Regional Teachers of the Year are:

Northeast: Casey Schulte, Bath Elementary (Beaufort County Schools)

Sandhills: Teena Robinson, Mineral Springs Elementary (Richmond County Schools)

Northwest: Shea Bolick, South Caldwell High (Caldwell County Schools)

Piedmont-Triad: Tiffany Wynn, Thomasville Middle (Thomasville City Schools)

Southeast: Laura Wilson, Roger Bell New Tech Academy (Craven County Schools)

North Central: Kimberly Jones, Chapel Hill High (Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Western: Rachael Ray, Madison High (Madison County Schools)

Southwest: Rachel Frye, East Lincoln High (Lincoln County Schools)

Charter School: Ryan Henderson, Sugar Creek Charter School