'Overwhelming': Huge response to fill hundreds of openings in Union County schools

Union County Public Schools officials say the district has been overwhelmed with applicants looking to fill hundreds of vacancies before the upcoming school year.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — With only a few weeks before the new school year begins, districts in the Charlotte area are still trying to fill open positions.

Summer is historically a tough time for school districts to recruit new staff members, but Union County Public Schools is finding success. District officials said they've been overwhelmed by the number of applicants looking for jobs.

"Hundreds of people have come through these doors to try and find a job," Tahira Stalberte, a spokesperson for UCPS, said. "That is very important because the job market in schools is competitive."

The district held a job fair Wednesday, but it wasn't just teachers it was hoping to find. Positions included transportation, school nutrition, driver's education and custodial services, according to Stalberte.

"Till now, I've been subbing and this is really the first time I got the courage to come in here and see if I could get a full-time teaching job, which I think I can do," Doreen Green said.

Green is hoping to fill one of a few hundred positions across the board. It's common for a district that size to have open positions, but the past few years have presented new problems.

"Since COVID, it's been harder to recruit for many of our positions," Stalberte said. "There was a time when our bus driver numbers were pretty low. We're getting back on track with that."

Union County is in a tough spot because it must compete with neighboring districts, funding shortfalls and the nationwide shortage of school-related positions. Pay raises for key departments are among the efforts to attract new workers.

"We had to be competitive with our salaries and our incentives for employees," Stalberte said. "We raised our transportation rates, we raised our starting salaries for school nutrition."

It's all to fight what some say is an uphill battle for school districts to be fully staffed this fall. Union County Public Schools says custodial services is where they need the most employees, with the district saying they need those applications in as soon as possible.