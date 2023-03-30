Daughter had disturbing encounter with a school employee, parents say

The 9-year-old said the school's custodian mimicked a sexual act toward her.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Savannah Stallworth's family and friends held signs and stood in front of North Kannapolis Elementary School on Thursday to show their support for the fourth-grade student. Her parents were recently notified they are no longer allowed on any Kannapolis City Schools campus after a disconcerting event transpired.

The fourth-grade student was pulled out of the school following an exchange she said happened with the custodian on Tuesday.

"There's a water fountain besides the boy's bathroom, and he looked at me, and we made eye contact," 9-year-old Savannah said.

Then, Savannah said the custodian mimicked a sexual act toward her.

On Wednesday, Savannah's parents accompanied their daughter to the school to find out what happened.

Savannah's mom said the superintendent admitted the school cameras do not work in the hallway where the alleged incident happened.

Savannah's mother Brittany Stallworth recorded the encounter at the school and posted it on social media. Daniel Stallworth, Savannah's father, said all he was doing was asking to speak to the individual involved to find out what happened.

"At that time, chaos broke out," Daniel Stallworth said.

Savannah's dad was arrested at that point.

"I think I told him, '[Officer], you're not putting handcuffs on me,'" Daniel Stallworth recounted. "He proceeded to tell me he needed to put handcuffs on me to talk to me. I asked him why. When he didn't give me a reason, I started walking away."

But according to the report, Daniel Stallworth pushed and tried to take a swing at someone, something he vehemently denies.

"The video that you're watching is me recording after he is put into the police car," Brittany Stallworth explained while showing the video to WCNC Charlotte. "I'm trying to explain to the principal and police about what has happened to my daughter, but no one is obviously listening. Everybody is holding their ground that they believe we trespassed. That was the only thing they were willing to have a conversation about."

Although Savannah's mom was arrested later that day for trespassing and disorderly conduct, she insisted on getting answers to what happened.

"What is the protocol? What is going on? Is there an investigation?" she asked.

The family said they're now moving out of Kannapolis while their kids are being homeschooled. They also retained a lawyer.

WCNC Charlotte called Kannapolis City Schools Thursday but hasn't received a comment regarding the case.