Charlotte high school receives $10K check to help students prepare for their futures

Olympic High School was one of seven schools to be honored by nonprofit Future of School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Future of School is a nonprofit that recognizes unique, innovative programs in schools that work to improve student learning while also preparing them for the workforce.

"They have the opportunity to go to a school nearby if that’s their choice," Future of School's director of education and research Melanie Hicks said. "They also have the opportunity to join the workforce in town, so connecting them to this opportunity, helping them envision what their future could look like here locally helps the community retain some of the wonderful talent they have."

Olympic High School in southwest Charlotte was one of seven schools to be honored with a $10,000 check from Future of School.

Hicks said they couldn't be more excited to recognize the amazing work being done to prepare students for productive lives and enrich the Charlotte community by providing talent for local businesses.

"Having that vision and seeing yourself and living in this community helps them to connect for years to come," Hicks added.

