Organization offering free tutoring services for low income students

This school year as students move to virtual learning, Charlotte Augustine Literacy Program is offering tutoring services for low-income students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As children begin to learn from home virtually, one issue for many parents will be how to make sure their kids aren’t falling behind while they’re at work.

Some parents may be able to stay at home with their children or afford extra help but not everyone has those options. Charlotte Augustine Literacy Program has altered their tutoring services for low-income students to help bridge that gap.

“This year has been a challenge and a struggle for so many, it’s been stressful," said Helen Kimbrough with the Charlotte Augustine Literacy Project.

Kimbrough said students’ learning has taken a hit.

“Learning loss probably is prevalent," Kimbrough said, "I won’t say 'may' be, it probably is prevalent.”

Kimbrough said the reading, writing and spelling tutoring they give low-income students abruptly stopped in March when the coronavirus pandemic caused schools to close.

“Normally we provide tutoring in a physical space in the school,” Kimbrough said.

This school year, they still won’t be allowed back as students move to virtual learning.

“It was important for us to consider online learning and tutoring to remove barriers that students may face and have," Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough said low-income students, in particular, are at risk of falling behind while learning from home if their parents are working and unable to pay for extra help.

“Students need a regimen, they need structure,” Kimbrough said.

To bridge the gap, Kimbrough said their online services are still one on one and free and they hope to get more volunteers.

“We know more than ever before that more students that we serve will need this type of service," Kimbrough said.