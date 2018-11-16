LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Parents and police are cracking down on drivers that illegally pass school buses stopped to release children.

Parents are taking matters into their own hands, recording video of drivers breaking the law by not stopping for stopped school buses.

In Florida, a sheriff’s deputy waited at the traffic light, forcing those drivers to pull over and face the consequences after they blew by the bus.

Here in the Carolinas, the Lancaster County School District is taking an aggressive step -- ordering stop arm cameras to help police catch and prosecute offenders.

Seven cameras should be installed the first week of December. If they work well, the district plans to outfit each bus in its fleet of 77.

Drivers may also notice an increased police presence in Indian Land, South Carolina.

Highway patrol is targeting five roads where several incidents have been reported: Highway 521, Highway 160, Jim Wilson Road, Shelley Mullis Road and Doby's Bridge Road.

Pictures are even emerging of bus drivers blocking both lanes of traffic to keep kids safe after recent cases of children hit in Florida, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and in Indiana, where a family lost all three of their kids when a 24-year-old driver blew past the stop arm in her pickup truck.

“He lost all of his kids," a family member said. "What do you tell your little brother? How do you tell your little brother it’s going to get better?”

Lancaster Schools said these cameras cost about $1000 to $1200 each.

They are also considering having an officer follow buses throughout their routes.

