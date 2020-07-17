Parents scramble for help after CMS decides to switch to virtual-only learning

Parents across the area are looking for options to help them navigate the challenges of working while their children are learning at home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As more and more school districts announce plans to deliver instruction virtually, parents across the area are looking for options to help them navigate the challenges of working while their children are learning at home.

“We kept our kids alive that was good, we kept our jobs that was good, but with the school, we failed,” said working mom of three Robin Lipe. “I can’t go on like that.”

Lipe and her husband both worked full-time from home during the stay-at-home orders in Mecklenburg County this Spring. She said they tried their best to juggle the demands of their jobs and the demands of trying to help their young children do their schoolwork, but often their children would miss valuable virtual meetings and opportunities to connect with their teachers.

“In the lower grade levels somebody has to walk them through it,” Lipe said.

When Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced the school year would quickly switch to a distance-learning model, Lipe immediately began reaching out on social media for help.

“I’m looking for teachers, student teachers, shoot maybe even a high school senior, a retired teacher,” Lipe said. “I need to find somebody at least two to three hours a day to pick up where that virtual classroom leaves off.”

Now, a local agency that has experience in vetting and placing caregivers in families’ homes is pivoting part of its mission to offer services that would help families like the Lipes.

“We thought: ‘why not figure out a way to place private educators and home school coordinators for families in town?’” recalled Emily Miller, owner of Charlotte’s Best Nanny Agency. “We are so happy to be evolving into this service that is so needed right now.”

The agency now provides pre-screened home school coordinators to help keep children on a schedule and facilitate virtual learning lesson plans. Those coordinators would have a college degree but may not have any experience educating others.

For a higher price, families can hire a private educator, a person with an education background to bring their classroom experience into the home.

Miller said she already has a number of CMS teachers and teaching assistants inquiring about positions.

“Some are high risk and feel like it’s a better situation to educate children one on one,” Miller said.

She recognizes, however, that there are many families who will not be able to afford her services. She encourages families to consider pairing with one other family to help defray the cost but still keep the exposure low.

“Sometimes it’s the same cost as putting multiple children in daycare,” Miller said. “But, we know it’s an investment.”

Lipe and her husband thought their bank account would finally catch a break now that their middle son was moving on to kindergarten, and out of daycare.

“We were so excited,” Lipe said smiling wistfully. They quickly realized that hiring a home school coordinator, even for a few hours a day, would negate those savings.

But Lipe said, she also realizes that she is fortunate enough to be able to afford some level of help.

“Poverty, food insecurity, child abuse, depression,” Lipe said, fighting tears. “I’m really worried about who’s going to be left out.”

She’s now looking for an organization that would pair families who can afford to pay for in-home help with families who cannot; what she calls a “win-win” for children in need of socialization and families in need of some financial help.

“I’m stressed for myself, but my kids have it really good compared to a lot of kids in the county and that’s where my heart is hurting today,” Lipe said.