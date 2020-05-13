Patrick Smith to lead CMS communications

He will lead the district’s external and internal communications work across all platforms in his new role.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patrick Smith, a communications, public relations, and marketing expert, will join Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as assistant superintendent for communications. He will lead the district’s external and internal communications work across all platforms in his new role.

Smith, a graduate of the University of South Carolina, has worked for national and regional agencies in such disparate areas as global and national public relations, crisis management and corporate support. His clients have included DuPont, Procter & Gamble, MeadWestvaco, the 2012 PGA Championship and the Home Depot. He has worked for Fleishman-Hillard, Taylor Strategy, Ketchum, Wray Ward, MSL and DSM Dyneema, among others.

“Patrick brings a rich and varied background, as well as more than two decades of extensive practical experience, to CMS,” said Superintendent Earnest Winston in announcing Smith’s hire at the May 12 meeting of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. “He has demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic abilities and we are delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Smith, a South Carolina native, is a resident of Charlotte and has a daughter in CMS. His annual salary will be $142,835 and he will join the district at the end of May.