Pfeiffer University back in good standing with accreditation

The university said the SACSCOC found the university compliant with its principles after earlier being placed on probation.

MISENHEIMER, N.C. — Pfeiffer University is officially back in good standing and no longer under probation with one of the country's main college accreditation bodies.

On Wednesday, the United Methodist Church-affiliated university announced the Southern Association of Colleges And Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Board of Trustees deemed the university compliant with its own principles of accreditation. A previous review of Pfeiffer's financial results from 2015-2019 triggered the SACSCOC to place Pfeiffer on probation.

The probationary period was considered the most serious public sanction short of losing accreditation outright.

"At our core, we remain committed to our mission of producing servant-leaders through interaction with engaged faculty and staff, exposure to the liberal arts through our general education curriculum, and participation in academic majors that lead students to become experts in one or two particular areas," said university president Scott W. Bullard in a statement. "However, for the last three years, Pfeiffer has embarked upon an ambitious effort to improve the efficiency of our operations and align expenditures with revenues, even while making new investments in cutting-edge programs. We are not finished with that effort, but today, Pfeiffer is a more vital, healthier institution because we have committed to being on that journey."

Joy Melton, chair of Pfeiffer's board of trustees, thanked previous leaders and Bullard for their work in ensuring the university got back into good standing. She also said there's plenty to be excited about when looking to the university's future.