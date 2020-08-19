Positive COVID-19 case reported at Lake Norman Elementary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents received an email from Lake Normal Elementary stating a positive case of COVID-19 was reported at the school.
According to the school, because they followed the established I-SS protocol, including proper social distancing and mask-wearing, no student or adult has been deemed a "close contact" to the individual that tested positive, and school will continue as scheduled Thursday.
On Wednesday, the school received a deep cleaning protocol. Additionally, all students and staff are screened prior to the beginning of each school day. Temperatures of every individual who enters the building are taken daily.