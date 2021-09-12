Classes dismissed after potential threat at Piedmont High or Middle School, UCPS and sheriff's office investigating

The potential threat was published on social media from there it was reported through an application known as "See something, say something".

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Classes were dismissed early on Dec. 9 at a Union County middle and high school after the Union County Sheriff's Office and Union County Public Schools were notified of a potential threat involving a firearm.

The potential threat was toward Piedmont Middle or High school and was published on social media from there it was reported through an application known as "See something, say something".

Although the threat was taken seriously and classes were dismissed, officials told WCNC Charlotte there was no information provided that would suggest that an actual firearm was seen or brandished in any way by any student at the school during the school day.

The following statement was provided to WCNC Charlotte from the Union County Sheriff's Office:

"The UCSO and UCPS are currently investigating this matter and are working diligently to identify the source and validity of this information. Due to the nature of the information and the ongoing investigation, which will continue into the night, the UCSO will assign additional deputies to the Piedmont school cluster tomorrow to ease any concerns that parents and students may have. As always, if you have information that needs to be reported to law enforcement please call 911 immediately so that we can document and investigate any matters that affect our community."

