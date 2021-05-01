Queen University celebrates 2020 graduates, 1 year later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic put a lot of graduations on pause last year.
But Saturday, the 2020 graduates of Queens University got the chance to make up for their missed commencement. The special in-person ceremony took place Saturday morning on Truist Field in Uptown.
Graduates who got the chance to participate in Saturday's ceremony say it meant a lot to them.
"It is so special. I mean, we try to take as many days as we could this weekend. We're all in the midst of our new jobs, all of us continuing on with our life but I think we've kind of as the days come closer, we've realized just how important this day is and how much we really need to take this you know take this for what it is," Taylor Wilcox, a 2020 graduate said. "And not take this for granted after the past year I think we've all learned how important it is to value our friendship and value the time we do have together and these moments will never come again"
Former UNC Tar Heel basketball player and coach Matt Doherty served as the commencement speaker at Saturday's ceremony.
PAST COVERAGE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: