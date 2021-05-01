Queen University celebrates 2020 graduates, 1 year later

"It is so special. I mean, we try to take as many days as we could this weekend. We're all in the midst of our new jobs, all of us continuing on with our life but I think we've kind of as the days come closer, we've realized just how important this day is and how much we really need to take this you know take this for what it is," Taylor Wilcox, a 2020 graduate said. "And not take this for granted after the past year I think we've all learned how important it is to value our friendship and value the time we do have together and these moments will never come again"