'It feels like they’re stealing from us' | Queens University students petition against tuition increase despite virtual learning

Students say tuition and fees increased $780 per student even though there will be no students on campus for the fall semester.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University is expected to start the first day of class on August 24, yet students won’t be returning to campus then. Instead, the university has elected to do all virtual learning. Despite the change, students say they are still paying more for full tuition and fees.

Each student is expected to pay $780 more per semester. On top of that, no students are allowed on campus at least for now.

“We’re no longer being able to utilize the library, the printers, the gym, the Starbucks on campus — just little things like that that all add up,” senior Laura Fadeley said.

As a result, Fadeley chose to start an online petition that’s already gathered more than 500 signatures in just one day.

She says the goal is to get some clarity from university leaders.

Fall semester update: Queens has announced changes to our plan for Fall 2020, based on continued COVID prevalence in NC. As much as ever, we are committed to delivering an exceptional education and student experience. Full details on our dedicated webpage. https://t.co/suNJxk0P3U pic.twitter.com/14aODKHdGA — Queens University of Charlotte (@QueensUniv) July 31, 2020

“Not criticize the school or put them down or anything like that I just want some answers and I want to know where my money is going," she said.

The all-virtual learning also means there’s no residential living on-campus either. The university says it will credit students who planned to live on campus for their room and board.

Back in the spring, Queens University offered a similar refund when classes switched to online in the middle of the semester. Now students are hoping the same will be done for the fall.

“It feels like they’re stealing from us basically,” Fadeley said.