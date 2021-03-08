Debt-free | Nearly 200 Randolph Community College students have debt paid off by school

Almost 200 students had their debt paid off by Randolph Community College.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph Community College paid off outstanding debt for nearly 200 students.

The school canceled about $113,000 in debt. Any student enrolled between Mar. 13, 2020, and the end of the summer 2021 semester was eligible for the assistance.

RCC offered financial assistance throughout the pandemic. Students could apply to get emergency help for needs such as food, housing and internet access.

“There has never been a better opportunity to attend RCC and not have to worry about how to pay for it,” RCC President Dr. Robert S. Shackleford Jr. said. “We meet students exactly where they are and help them go as far as they can possibly go.”