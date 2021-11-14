Calls to 'retire the Red Raider' high school mascot heighten, protest planned at Gaston school board

Local leaders and community members continue to call for a change in South Point High School's mascot, which they said is "demeaning."

BELMONT, N.C. — The push to remove a controversial mascot from a Gaston County school heightens Monday, Nov. 15, with a planned protest at the school district meeting.

For decades, the "Red Raider" has been the symbol of Belmont's South Point High School, but that is a chapter some are hoping to turn the page on soon.

"The way that they portray the actual mascot is very demeaning. It's stereotypical, and a lot of the activities that they actually participate in, like the tomahawk chop, does not accurately represent indigenous people," Hayley Brezeale, a member of Retire the Red Raider Coalition, said.

Brezeale said, for months, calls to end the mascot's use have fallen on deaf ears.

"We've been engaging with the Gaston County Board of Education for about a year and a half now. They will not meet with us. We have asked to sit down with them in meetings and just talk about the mascot issue so that they can learn more information, but they really just kind of ignore us," Brezeale said.

The coalition, along with the Metrolina Native American Association, plans to bring the concerns to district leaders once again, with a protest ahead of Monday night's school board meeting.

"We are hoping that we will have several indigenous people of multiple different communities be able to attend, and the regalia. We'll have some drumming. We'll have dancing, native music playing," Brezeale said.

The purpose, she said, is to give an accurate portrayal and celebration of Native American heritage and to remind that Native identity is not a costume.

Join us and Metrolina Native American Association before the Gaston County School Board meeting on Monday, November 15 for a protest and press conference to retire the offensive Red Raider mascot.



Message us to sign up to speak at the school board meeting as well. pic.twitter.com/KqiiOIPbKo — Retire the Red Raider (@RetireRedRaider) November 9, 2021

Brezeale said protesters are expecting opposition groups to show up, too.

"We're definitely expecting it. But what I will say is, you know, if they get loud, our drums will get louder," Brezeale said.

Monday's protest begins at 4:30 p.m. The school board meeting starts at 5:30.

The Retire the Red Raider Coalition plans to work with the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs to get a statewide ban on Native American mascots.

A Change.org petition to "Retire the Red Raider" was created in 2020 and has more than 11,000 signatures in support.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Gaston County Board of Education Sunday night by email but did not hear back.