North Carolina offering free remote learning information for parents, teachers

If you're struggling with remote learning, there are resources available.

Teachers and parents are getting free help with remote learning courtesy of the state.

There's a free virtual conference being held on Oct. 28 to help guide them through the remote learning process.

It's called the REAL 2.0 (Remote Education & Learning) conference. The event will be hosted by the North Carolina Business Committee for Education. It will feature experts in the field of education, technology, and mental health.

They'll discuss how to teach students effective study habits, resources for struggling students, and video editing tips and how to use things like Google classroom and canvas.

It's the second in a series of four events brought through Governor Roy Cooper's NC Student Connect initiative.