DURHAM, N.C. — An investigation is underway after reports of high school students having sex in what they designated a "sex room" on campus in a Durham high school.

Many of the sexual acts were live streamed on social media. School officials at Riverside High School in Durham are calling it a sex room.

There are reports of multiple students engaging in sexual activity in a classroom on campus. In at least two cases, police say a boy recorded the sex act and showed it to classmates.

Students also report seeing it publicly live-streamed on Instagram.

Earlier this year, WCNC spoke with Rock Hill Police after they charged a 17-year-old South Pointe High School Student with exploiting a minor and illegally recording.

Two felonies that could mean prison time and a lifetime on a sex offender registry.

The teenager secretly recorded himself having sex with a 14-year-old student and shared it on Snapchat.

"All this stuff just alters your life," a member of RHPD previously told NBC Charlotte. "So kids need to think about it. But parents need to talk to their kids about it."

The York County Prosecutor's Office wants students to think about the consequences, because their office is cracking down, and going after teenagers who break the law.

"We see too much of it," 16th Circuit Kevin Brackett, York County Solicitor said. "Kids don't realize the implications. In creating and sending this material they are exposing themselves and anyone in possession of them to criminal charges."

Deputies in Durham are investigating.

Students should remember, just having pictures and videos on your phone could mean possession of child pornography.

