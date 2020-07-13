Rock Hill task force to make recommendations for upcoming school year Monday

According to a survey sent to parents in the last month, students would return to school on an alternating A/B schedule in Rock Hill.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Schools reopening task force is scheduled to present its recommendation for the upcoming school to the board during a virtual meeting Monday.

The task force's recommendation is based in part on a survey sent to parents in the last month. They were given two options, with option 2, an in-person alternating schedule, winning the poll. Last week, school districts in Clover and Fort Mill announced their reopening plans for the upcoming year.

This option will allow Rock Hill schools to reopen on August 10 but on a rotating A/B schedule. Half of students will come to school in-person one day, the other half the next day. This means kids will have two days of face-to-face instruction per week.

Monday would become "C Day" for students with special instructional needs. The task force said it will use a blended learning approach, and teachers will need a lot of support.

Rock Hill Schools spokesman Mychal Frost said anything that'll lengthen or stagger the school day will be expensive.

"It's gonna add a cost to utilities, it's gonna add a cost to staff, it's gonna add a cost to transportation because the bus drivers' day just got longer," Frost said.