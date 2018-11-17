ROCK HILL, N.C. — Rock Hill Police announced charges will not be filed against a 10-year-old student who expressed desire to kill nine of her classmates on social media.

The 10-year-old and the students mentioned in the threat attend York Preparatory Academy in Rock Hill.

According to Captain Mark Bolinger, a spokesperson for RHPD, investigators found “no indication that the female was going to carry out the threat.”

The series of threats was posted on social media, targeting fifth graders at York Prep Academy.

In one post, the 10-year-old girl revealed her desire to kill ten students, calling each of them out by name.

Another post says, “I really wanna kill, (student), I want her to get raped.”

WCNC spoke to the mother of the 10-year-old student targeted in the threat, who does not wish to be identified. She says she’s filled with mixed emotions -- “Sad, upset, angry.”

What was even more upsetting for this mom is how she says the school responded to her concern about the safety of her child.

“They just really brushed it off,” the mother said.

In a phone conversation, Brian Myrup, the director of YPA tells NBC Charlotte the school was made aware of the threats Monday morning and sent a response to parents.

Myrup said administration takes the threats seriously.

However, WCNC has learned the school did not to report the incident to police. Instead, the report was filed by a parent at 9 p.m. November 12.

YPA administration says they ensure the safety of all students, and said they have a full-time security officer to at the school of more than 1600 students.

