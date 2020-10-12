Rock Hill principal named South Carolina Elementary School Principal of the Year

The surprise announcement was a tough secret to keep for the staff, but Principal Khaalid was indeed surprised and humbled to win.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Surrounded by family, and fellow educators, Oakdale Elementary Principal Denise Khaalid was awarded South Carolina Elementary School Principal of the Year.

"One of my grandfathers used to remind us to remember who you are, and whose you are. I love the students; I love the staff," said Principal Khaalid.

Oakdale Elementary is a STEAM school, which specializes in science, technology, engineering, and math. The state has recognized the school's efforts to help their students achieve goals in middle and high school after graduation from Oakdale.

District Teacher of the Year, Standrick Rhodes, wrote one of the recommendation letters that helped his Principal win.

"This is the first principal that I have ever met who knows every child by name." Said Rhodes. "And it is because of her that all of this runs as well as it does. The truth is we are a title-one school we have a lot of things that are going against us, but you would never know it because of the culture that has been built and that started with Ms. Khaalid."

District Superintendent Bill Cook said the success at Oakdale goes beyond rising test scores. Cook believes Oakdale has become a model for others to follow with their Principal leading the way.

"She takes an interest in every single child. A lot of people say that, but I get a chance to witness that," said Cook. "She's just amazing."

Khaalid, in her acceptance speech, was quick to point out all the teamwork it takes to make a day like today possible.