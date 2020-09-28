Rock Hill school leaders consider updates to face mask mandates in schools

Leaders will talk about adding face mask breaks during the school day. Currently, students are required to wear a mask all day on school property.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill School leaders will talk about making updates to the face mask mandate during Monday night’s school board meeting.

As of now, students and staff are to keep face coverings on throughout the day while on school property with the exception of mealtime and recess.

If tonight’s vote goes through, the mandate would be made more lenient, allowing students to have mask breaks when six feet apart. The conditions of the break would depend on the grade level of each students.

Pre-K students would be allowed to take their masks off during naptime. Elementary students would be allowed to remove their face coverings for 10 minutes each hour. Middle and high school students would be allowed a mask break up to 10 minutes during each period.

Other proposed updates include students being able to remove their masks during physical education and band classes.

Rock Hill students returned to class on September 8. The district was among the last in the area to return to school. Schools reopened under a hybrid plan, so only half of the students are in the building at once while the others do virtual learning.

