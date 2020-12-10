Rock Hill school leaders discuss plans to bring students back to class full time

Currently students are only in classrooms a few days a week. A new proposal lays out plans for a full-time return to in-person learning.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tonight the Rock Hill School Board will meet to discuss the a plan to return students back to the classroom full time.

Currently, Rock Hill Schools remain under a hybrid plan— some students are learning virtually while others are in the classroom. Students rotate in and out of the school buildings throughout the week.

Under the proposed full- time plan, students will return to the classrooms in the next four weeks. Pre-K through second grade would return November 9. 3rd through 5th grade would head back November 30. As of now, there’s no time table laid out for 6th-12th graders to return to classrooms.

The board will need to vote to finalize the plan. School leaders will discuss the options tonight and hear from parents.

Since part time in person learning began September 8th up until last Tuesday, October 7th, Rock Hill Schools says 19 students and 9 staff members tested positive for coronavirus.