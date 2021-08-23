Rock Hill Schools superintendent steps down

The school year for Rock Hill Schools started last Monday, Aug. 16. John Jones was named interim superintendent for the school district.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools Superintendent Bill Cook is stepping down from his position. He made the announcement at the Rock Hill Schools Board meeting Monday night. The board voted to authorize his recognition, releasing him from his contract.

"After careful and prayerful reflection, I have decided that it is time for a transition for me personally and professionally," Cook said at the meeting.

Cook said his time with the district and his three years as superintendent has been the highlight of his career, and he has mixed emotions about stepping down.

