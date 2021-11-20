Rock Hill Schools giving bonuses to teachers, staff members

The retention bonuses will be sent on Dec. 21, 2021.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Teachers in Rock Hill can expect an extra gift over Christmas break next month, and it's part of a way the district is saying thanks to them.

Rock Hill Schools announced on Nov. 18, 2021 that teachers should expect a bonus by Dec. 21. The district's letter said the Board of Trustees approved the retention bonus that will see some staff receive up to $2,000.

Full-time certified staff, which includes teachers and administrators working more than 30 hours per week, will get the $2,000 bonus, will part-time certified staff will get $1,000. Full-time classified staff, which includes support staff, bus drivers, bus aides, and maintenance and custodial staff, will gett $1,000. Part-time classified staff will get $500.

All bonuses will go to employees hired before November 30, 2021. Any employee who resigns prior to the end of their contract or the end of the fiscal year will need to return a portion of the bonus on a prorated basis.

The full letter from district leaders follows:

With Thanksgiving approaching, we feel it is appropriate to share how honored all of us are to be part of this great community and to have you as part of our Rock Hill Schools’ team. Each day we can see your efforts having a positive impact on our children and for that, we are so grateful.

Our administrators are appreciative of the time and thoughtfulness all employees put into their jobs every single day. Our children certainly have a bright future ahead of them because of the work we are committed to doing here in Rock Hill Schools.

In an effort to show gratitude and sincere thanks, we are happy to announce that the Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees approved a bonus for our team this school year. Our Business Services team has worked diligently to ensure each employee will receive the full retention bonus on Dec. 21. Please see the attached bonus structure that was approved.

It is our hope that this bonus will help make your upcoming holidays even brighter.