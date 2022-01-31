Rock Hill Schools welcomes new superintendent

Dr. Tommy Schmolze said he wants to hit the ground running.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Sub-freezing conditions didn’t stop teachers from giving a warm welcome to the Rock Hill School District’s new Superintendent, Dr. Tommy Schmolze.

“It’s a little chilly, but it is for far as for the weather, but the people have been very friendly," a smiling Schmolze said.

Schmolze takes over in the city he has called home for decades. He told WCNC he wanted to start his day welcoming students, parents and teachers at Old Pointe Elementary. The same place his son started school many years ago.

“He started kindergarten here, so it kind of brings it full circle,” Schmolze said.

The long-time York County resident takes over in the middle of the school year, but Schmolze said he plans to hit the ground running saying he knows firsthand some of the challenges the district face – like teacher retention.

“It’s a tough world in education right now we’re at the center of almost everything," he said. "With masks, with mandates, with vaccines, with quarantines so, so there’s a lot of pressure on them so if we can kind of remove some of those pressures on them I think we could be able to retain good teachers.”

“What would like to do is would like to be competitive in the market. There’s a teacher shorter than nationally so we will do whatever we can do to recruit and retain teachers," he added.

Schmolze said bonus' can help – but it’s just part of the solution.

“I think created atmosphere where a family is family. acknowledge the tough job that they do," he said.

After graduating from Clemson University Schmolze started his career in Rock High as an English teacher at Northwestern High School. He said his years of teaching throughout York county gives him a unique insight into the demands on teachers which are greater than its ever been and that’s why resources like the covid call center and mental health hotline can help reduce some of the pressure teachers face.

“Our mental health Department helps our staff as well everybody’s suffering today in today’s society with depression with loneliness and so that call-center has been paramount to us to get kids back to school safely and also as a resource for the community," he said.

Schmplze said he does not plan on making any changes to the COVID-19 policies, but acknowledged that every district is dealing with a fluid issue and has to be ready to change in the best issue of students, teachers and staff.

“We always want to be safe,” Schmolze said.

The former assistant superintendent of the Fort Mill School District has lived and taught in York county for decades and his appointment is the culmination of his life’s work. Allowing him to give back to the community with his leadership.

“This is home, this is homecoming for me I’ve always had my fingers involved in different activities, committees and things like that so to be back here in the school district means a lot to me," he said.

