Rock Hill to hold emergency school board meeting Thursday

The scramble comes on the heels of a last-minute conference call Thursday between the state superintendent of schools and almost every school district leader in SC.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An emergency school board meeting is underway in Rock Hill Thursday evening.

"Districts are scrambling," said Mychal Frost, the Director of Marketing and Communications for Rock Hill school district.

The scramble comes on the heels of a last-minute conference call Thursday between the state superintendent of schools and almost every school district leader in South Carolina.

"For us in Lancaster County, putting children first we’re gonna do everything we can to keep children safe," said Lancaster County schools superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps.

But even the best-laid plans often go awry. Just two days before every school was supposed to submit its back to school plan, Governor Henry McMaster held an 11th-hour address Wednesday, telling schools he wants them to go back to the drawing board.

"Yesterday’s announcement was very frustrating and unfortunate that it stared in the face and disrespected data that has been published by state agencies to give guidance to us," Frost said.

McMaster wants parents to have just two choices, either full in-person instruction 5 days a week or fully on-line. He does not want hybrid plans that keep kids and educators out of the building some days.

I think the Governor's office, with the school districts, there’s a huge disconnect," Phipps said.

Lancaster County used guidelines issued by a state task force to craft a plan with a/b schedule days, or remote learning for those who want it.

And they’re sticking to it.

"It’s becoming a big political divide, I certainly don’t want to be in the middle of that. I just want to take care of my kids."

Rock Hill leaders are now possibly rethinking the plan that was just approved Monday after months of discussion.

"We are in a political football game right now," Frost said. "And we don’t know if we follow the governor or if we follow the state superintendent of education."

Barring any executive orders, the state superintendent will have the final say on which plans are greenlit.

"I don’t believe that directive needs to come from Washington d.c.," Molly Spearman, the state superintendent of schools said. "I don’t even think it needs to come from Columbia.

Dozens of demonstrators with @SCforEd, most of them teachers, gather outside of Rock Hill school board meeting. The teachers want the district to reject @henrymcmaster push for full return to school. pic.twitter.com/0y5Av30mdD — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) July 16, 2020