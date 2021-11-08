Masks are optional as students return to the classroom Wednesday in Rowan-Salisbury Schools

On Wednesday, around 19,000 students return to five days a week in-person classes.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — With the start of the school year in Rowan County, the choice of wearing a mask inside school buildings will be left up to parents to decide.

The district has decided to make mask-wearing optional for its students, teachers and anyone who visits a Rowan-Salisbury campus this school year.

But there's a bit of a mixed message from the district as they said anyone who rides a school bus is required to wear a mask.

All of this as cases of COVID-19, including the more transmissible delta variant, continue to rise in the county. Overall, the number of cases is considered slight according to county health officials.

So ultimately it will be up to parents to decide what works best for their children.

"So they'll still be wearing the mask and that may prevent them from having to stay home."

