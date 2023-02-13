New NC House bill would allow schools to move up calendar start date

House Bill 86 would let North Carolina districts choose their own start date as long as it's no sooner than Aug. 10.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan-Salisbury school board is expected to vote on a potential calendar change Monday that would push the district's start and end dates outside North Carolina guidelines.

District leaders are set to vote on starting the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 9 and ending on May 22. Three weeks ago, Union County Public Schools officials voted against starting the school year that early, instead opting for a more traditional calendar.

Board members said in January they are looking at options that could provide teachers more planning time and would shake up spring break.

A lawsuit was filed against Union County schools, saying its proposed calendar started school three weeks before state law allows.

A bill filed in the North Carolina House on Feb. 9 would allow school districts to choose their own start date, no earlier than Aug. 10. It also forces districts to end the school year no later than the Friday closest to June 11.

House Bill 86 is the latest attempt by the North Carolina House to allow greater flexibility to local school districts, which has the support of House Speaker Tim Moore.