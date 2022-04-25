Rowan-Salisbury School staff could get $825 bonus

$1.39 million of state funds, potentially combined with $64,000 of local funds, could fund the proposed bonus.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan-Salisbury School System Board of Education will discuss staff bonuses Monday night.

School officials are considering an $825 bonus. School-based certified teachers, instructional support personnel, and school administrators (paid on the teacher's pay schedule) would be eligible.

The bonuses would be paid from $1.39 million being provided by North Carolina's Low Weather Supplement funding, which is provided by the state to "bring lower wealth counties into greater parity with more populous ones in terms of supplemental pay," according to a presentation expected to be given Monday night.

Central office administration and non-certified personnel are not eligible.

Pre-k teachers and assistant principals (paid from the administrator salary schedule) are eligible but not yet funded with the state money, according to district documentation. District leaders advocate for using about $64,000 of local funds to provide the bonus payments to those individuals.

Rowan-Salisbury leaders are also proposing using federal money for more staff bonuses this fall.