Rowan-Salisbury School System investigating 'highly offensive image' shared on social media

“I know this behavior does not represent the RSS community or Charles C. Erwin Middle School," Superintendent, Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr said in a statement.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan-Salisbury School System is investigating after an offensive image was posted on social media involving middle school students.

According to the school district, the post shared on a personal social media account involved students from Charles C. Erwin Middle School and was brought to administrators' attention on May 31.

WCNC Charlotte was able to review the post, which shows a re-enactment of a police officer placing a suspect in custody in a similar style to Derek Chauvin's actions that killed George Floyd.

Rowan-Salisbury School System is now conducting an investigation into the "highly offensive image."

"RSS acknowledges how hurtful and destructive this social media post is within our school community, and we strongly condemn, and have no tolerance for highly inappropriate, racially-charged, and offensive acts," the district said, in part, in a statement.

The school district said it was "extremely disappointed" but was using the incident as "a teachable moment" for students, parents and members of the school community to learn to treat one another with respect.