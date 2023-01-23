Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar

Right now they're looking at options that could provide teachers more planning time and shake up spring break.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.

Both drafts are set for the last day of school to end May 22, district leaders are planning to review all proposals and make a vote.

Union County Schools also have a similar calendar to RSS also starting Aug. 9 and ending May 22.

