SC school districts must submit reopening plans to state superintendent Friday

Many districts have already developed return-to-school plans until Gov. McMaster called on districts to go back to the drawing board.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friday is the deadline for South Carolina school districts to submit their reopening plans to the state superintendent.

Many districts have already developed return-to-school plans, but this week Governor McMaster called on schools to offer parents the option to send their kids to class five days a week.

This has sent some school districts scrambling, with some saying they’re sticking to their original plans, despite the Governor's recommendation.

Thursday night the Rock Hill School Board voted unanimously to stick to the district's original plan, which would bring students back to school in smaller groups on an alternating schedule.

"We can't have all our students attend school at the same time when we can't get them there without some semblance of social distance," Robin Owens said.

Lancaster County is also doing the same, and sticking to their original plan.

"It's becoming a big political divide, I certainly don't want to be in the middle of that I just want to take care of my kids," Owens said.

In Fort Mill, their original plan included a full return for elementary students and a hybrid plan for middle and high schools.

They now say that plan is being re-evaluated.

Both Fort Mill and Rock Hill school districts are offering full virtual academies. Today is the last day you can sign up for the one in Fort Mill. For Rock Hill, you have until July 27th to sign up.