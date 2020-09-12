Court again nixes SC governor's private school pandemic aid plan

The program would have spent $32 million on a series of grants to go toward private or parochial schools.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Supreme Court has again rejected Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to spend $32 million in federal coronavirus relief on tuition grants for private schools.

The justices ruled unanimously that the governor's decision to use federal CARES Act money in this way “constitutes the use of public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions," in violation of the South Carolina Constitution.