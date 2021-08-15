'We ask parents to be understanding.' | Buses may be late on Monday, SC school leaders said

South Carolina students head back to school this week

LANCASTER, S.C. — On August 16, South Carolina students return to school. This includes:

Fort Mill School District

Rock Hill School District

York School District 1

Clover School District

Lancaster County School District

Chester County School District

Chesterfield County School District

This as schools across the state face a teacher shortage and a bus driver shortage. Some buses may be late on Monday because of the driver shortage.

Because of state law, masks are also optional in South Carolina schools. While masks are optional, some districts want parents to submit a form from DHEC opting children out of wearing face coverings.

In Lancaster County, School Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps is encouraging students and staff to wear them.

“We just want to keep folks safe,” said Phipps, “We ask parents to be understanding. Be patient and please encourage the mask.”

Parents are split on their views when it comes to masking.

Sheila Chery says she’s just grateful her son will be able to socialize and learn in a classroom.

“I could not be more excited because I work from home,” said Chery, “And working from home with a three-year-old is really difficult, so I’m excited and he’s excited to have friends and see his teachers.”

Chanel Luna, 13, will start at Rock Hill High School on Monday. Her family moved from the Dominican Republic to Rock Hill this year. Tomorrow will be her first time attending a school in the US.

“I’m excited and nervous,” Luna said she worried about not being able to make friends if school was virtual again this year.

Her mother and aunt are also happy but concerned about masks not being required in classrooms.



“I think they should,” said her mom, Keila Luna, “Because we know COVID is still around so it’s better that they use their masks to avoid any problems.”

Her aunt, Yuly Yarbough, says she trusts school administrators and is happy with teachers and staff at Rock Hill High School.

“I hope all the students are safe and respect the rules and procedures about COVID,” said Yarbough.

DHEC is pushing for teachers, students and parents to get vaccinated. Health officials also say masks are the best way to protect against the virus.

Dr. Phipps says this year, he worries about student and teacher safety.

“There's going to be, in my opinion, probably greater chances than last year of spreading the virus,” said Phipps, “But we're doing everything we can to mitigate it.”

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts