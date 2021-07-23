SC State University searching for permanent president

SC State's Board of Trustees met Friday morning to discuss appointing Col. Alexander Conyers from acting president to interim president and other items.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is on the hunt for a new school president.

"As we move forward, I would love for us as we know that we will have to go at some point on a search for a president," said Rodney C. Jenkins, SC State Board of Trustees' chairman.

SC State's Board of Trustees met Friday morning to discuss appointing Col. Alexander Conyers from acting president to interim president and to select an individual or firm to render board training on the duties of a search committee process in selecting a permanent president for the university.

"That training will relate to selecting our permanent president through a search committee for the university," explained Jenkins.

However, the board of trustees decided to move to the decision whether Col. Conyers becomes the interim president at a later date. During the meeting, The chairman of the board selected Jameel Allen, Starlee Alexander, and Dr. Wilbur Shuler as a three-person committee to get the ball rolling on the board's training process.