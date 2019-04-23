YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina teachers are now joining in the fight to be heard.

You may remember last year thousands of North Carolina teachers rallied outside the statehouse, demanding change in the classroom.

This year, North Carolina educators plan to protest again, and South Carolina is following suit, holding a rally on the same day.

The South Carolina State Senate is proposing a four percent raise instead of 10 percent teachers wanted.

"It was just an enormous sign of disrespect."

South Carolina's educators plan to walk out and stand up for better pay and more per pupil spending.

"They need to step up and do what's right by the children of our state."

Among the faces in the crowd this year will be the superintendent of Lancaster County Schools who confirmed to NBC he may even speak at the rally.

He said he's had a number of teachers requesting the day off so they can go to the rally as well.

Other districts in our area are not expecting many teachers to attend. Fort Mill said they haven't had any teachers ask to go.

Rock Hill said it's "too early to talk about a hypothetical scenario."

However, organizers said the scenario will be very real next week and big crowds will march around the statehouse and line the South Carolina streets.

"We have got to do something to change the way education is seen in this state and if not now then when?"

So far, none of the South Carolina districts in our area plan to cancel schools. Lancaster is monitoring the number of requests from teachers, but they believe they have enough substitutes so far so they won't have to close.

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM